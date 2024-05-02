Clarus Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Clarus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Clarus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 5,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

