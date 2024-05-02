TD Cowen Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AB. Bank of America dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

