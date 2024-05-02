Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 2661934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOLF. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

