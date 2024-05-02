Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 4,872,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,027,592. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

