Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 195.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
