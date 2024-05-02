Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 195.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

