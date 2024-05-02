Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 235,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 321,234 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $28.20.

The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after buying an additional 521,596 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $10,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $815.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

