Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $19,587.45 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,772.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Shares of SEZL opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

