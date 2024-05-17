Analysts Set Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $23.81 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

