Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target stock opened at $160.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

