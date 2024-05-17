Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $1,568,179.86 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Littelfuse stock opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,610,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 347,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

