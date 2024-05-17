Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

