Evercore ISI Lowers Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) to Inline

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUGX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Augmedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 218.55% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. Analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $129,895.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 251,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225,330 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Augmedix by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 490,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,339 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

