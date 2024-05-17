Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $19.20 on Monday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $15,378,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.