Stephen Sherrill Buys 125,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

