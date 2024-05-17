RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Stephen J. Timm Sells 19,880 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

