Piper Sandler Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $187.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 207,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

