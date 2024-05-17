ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 12th.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 413.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

