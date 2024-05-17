LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $488,745. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.19 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

