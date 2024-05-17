Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
