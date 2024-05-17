StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXDX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

