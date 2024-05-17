Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPR. Raymond James raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,327 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 69.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 306.9% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

