Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Aemetis Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMTX opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

