Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMLX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $212,753. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

