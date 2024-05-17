U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

