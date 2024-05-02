Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 170,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.