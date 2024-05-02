Bel Fuse Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

