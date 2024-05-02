ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
ADCT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 59,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,237. The company has a market cap of $372.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.
