FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFDF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. FFD Financial has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.
About FFD Financial
