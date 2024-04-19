Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.07.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

