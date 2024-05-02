The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

