GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76), with a volume of 245299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.68).

GlobalData Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at GlobalData

GlobalData Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Lilley acquired 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468.04 ($24,454.26). Company insiders own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

