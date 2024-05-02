Blur (BLUR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $55.75 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,577,139,907.962329 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.37824519 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $73,364,364.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

