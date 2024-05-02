Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,927.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 95,621 shares of company stock worth $181,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

