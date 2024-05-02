Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FRGE
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forge Global Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
