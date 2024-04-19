Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $929.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Transcat has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

