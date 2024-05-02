Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 2,273,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,462,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Armadale Capital

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.