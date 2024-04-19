Davidson Trust Co. Makes New $591,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 816,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

