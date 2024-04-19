Gray Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,662. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

