First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.56. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 2,386,049 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

