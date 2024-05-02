H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.22, but opened at $52.96. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 284,397 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEES

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.