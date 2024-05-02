Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $16.87. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 867,909 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.