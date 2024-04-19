Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 5,005,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.