Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 5,005,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.