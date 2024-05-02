Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 371.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 691,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 115,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,191,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,733,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,287,000 after purchasing an additional 543,905 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

