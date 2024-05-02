BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.72.

BP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.