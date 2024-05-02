Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

