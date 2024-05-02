Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

