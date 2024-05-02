Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

