Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 165,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.