Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

