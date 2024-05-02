Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

