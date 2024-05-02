The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $357.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

